USF to hold virtual commencement ceremonies on Aug. 8

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida will hold virtual commencement ceremonies for graduates on Aug. 8.

According to USF, nearly 3,000 degrees will be conferred in the university’s second-ever virtual ceremonies.

Eleven undergraduate students hold a perfect 4.0 GPA.

A total of 110 student veterans and students from 48 different states and more than 70 nations are featured in the summer 2020 class.

The ceremonies will be available for viewing beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 8 through the USF commencement website.

Like spring 2020 graduates, summer graduates have been invited to participate in a traditional in-person commencement ceremony to happen when coronavirus restrictions regarding large gatherings are lifted.

