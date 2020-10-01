USF to cut over $36M from budget following direction of the state board due to pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – The University of South Florida plans to cut $36.7M from its budget following a decsion by the state.

The announcement was made by USF President Steve Currall that due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the state’s economy and tax revenue all state universities have been asked to make plans for an 8.5% reduction in recurring general revenue and lottery funds in the current fiscal year.

To balance USF’s budget the school plans to reduce salaries for USF’s senior leadership including a voluntary 15% reduction in salary for President Currall.

Cuts for members of the university’s leadership team will range from 6% to 10%, effective Oct. 2.

Currentley the school’s reductions include:

Colleges: reductions of $13.4 million

Academic support: reductions of $4.9 million

University business support: reductions of $6.5 million

USF Health: reductions of $6.9 million

USF St. Petersburg campus: reductions of $3.1 million

USF Sarasota-Manatee campus: reductions of $1.9 million

