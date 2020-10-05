USF students protest budget cuts, call for cuts to salaries and police funding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is a sign of the times: budget cuts because of the coronavirus crisis.

Students from the University of South Florida are upset about the impending cuts, so they took to a street corner near campus on Monday to speak up.

“They’re cutting about $37 million from the budget,” said Enya Silva, a senior at USF.

The students said they fear their education will suffer now that the State of Florida is requiring state colleges and universities to make plans for an 8.5% reduction in general revenue and lottery funds.

“We want to take away funding from the USF Police Department and put more funding toward educational services. Basically, the police budget at USF is way over-bloated,” said Matt Wheat, a student who protested at Fowler Avenue and North 50th Street.

Others agreed.

“We just find it deplorable that the school would, especially during these times, make such a horrible decision. And we want people to know that USF needs to step up and do better,” said Gareth Dawkins, a USF student.

Leadership assures 8 On Your Side that they are trying to make reasonable cuts.

USF President Steve Currall took a 15% salary cut, his office says, and other top leaders will see a 6 to 10% cut in their salaries.

The campus police department will see a 5% cut this fiscal year, according to USF spokesperson Adam Freeman.

USF stats show an 8.5% reduction for USF is equal to $36.7 million for this fiscal year and tentatively breaks down as follows:

Colleges: reductions of $13.4 million

Academic support: reductions of $4.9 million

University business support: reductions of $6.5 million

USF Health: reductions of $6.9 million

USF St. Petersburg campus: reductions of $3.1 million

USF Sarasota-Manatee campus: reductions of $1.9 million

