USF students move back to campus for first time since start of the pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As USF students unload their essential dorm items for the year, school supplies aren’t the only things they need on hand.

“I did get an email with things about quarantining and what you should get in your room and all that,” said Omar Ramlawi.

He said the university made sure they keep them updated on all the rules and protocols regarding COVID-19 now that students are back on campus.

“It is important for people to know so they can plan things ahead of time and avoid any problems,” said Ramlawi.

Student health and services also conducted health screenings for all residents as apart of the check-in process. USF leaders told 8 On Your Side proof of vaccination cards and covid tests are not required to move in but recommended for the students own reference.

“It’s been pretty smooth. I think the people that work at this building and everyone that I’ve met, very helpful people.”

Despite the new rules, Ramlawi said he’s excited to enjoy college life in person after spending his freshman year abroad.

“I had to study from the middle east so there was a time difference but even then the professors were very helpful. Obviously I did miss out on a whole year of meeting people but I think I can make it up,” said Ramlawi.