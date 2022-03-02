USF students hold ‘protest for peace’ in solidarity with Ukraine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All across the country people are rallying to show their support for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, students gathered on the University of South Florida campus with blue and yellow flags and signs to protest for peace.

Many of the students have family in Ukraine right now enduring the Russian attack.

“We’re strong and we’re united, and we’re going to stand for our country, for our freedom, and for our rights to be an independent country,” said Daria Konovalova.

Konovalova’s parents live right outside of Kyiv. She said she is consumed with worry. She has been watching the news nonstop to inform her family about what is happening.

“I’m always on the news. It’s really hard because I’m not there, and I don’t know how they are, and everyone is there,” she said. Konovalova’s family evacuated their home and they are currently staying in a safer location.

“It’s scary. It’s terrifying, but, I know my parents are strong,” said Ivan Cigrniavskyi, who organized the rally. His parents are in Kyiv. “I know their spirit not will be broken and I believe in them, no matter how I’m afraid.”

The students are also raising money and collecting essentials to send to Ukraine.

They plan to keep holding rallies as the conflict continues and are urging other university students to do the same.

“I believe that Ukrainian communities from all over the world from every place will join us, and have already joined us in gathering and trying to show their support to our people and our country,” said Cigrniavskyi.