TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of incoming University of South Florida students moved into their dorms Thursday.

Families were not the only ones helping their kids get settled. 400 volunteers were there to help too.

Natalie Fritch was one of the students helping other students move in. She’s also going to be a freshman.

“I thought it would be a good way to meet new people, meet new freshmen,” Fritch said. “Also just meet people that I’m moving in.”

Fritch got to meet and help several students move in.

“it’s hot out today,” Fritch said. “I’m sweating buckets.”

But she said it’s worth it and people like the Bowies certainly appreciate it.

“Everything’s been really smooth here,” incoming freshman Jamaica Bowie said. “Everything’s going by really quick so I think it’s just going to be a smooth move-in process.”

USF president Rhea Law said she didn’t have anything bad to report either.

“No hiccups,” Law said. “There was a lot of excitement. When you open the door, everybody cheers and so there’s a lot of energy.”

Students said they are ready to start this next chapter of their lives and some parents said they are ready to let their children be on their own for the first time too.

“I’m excited for her to grow, learn, experience college life, and get a wonderful degree so she can become a veterinarian,” Jamaica’s mother, Lorena Bowie said.

We’re told there are students who came from 47 states and 75 countries to attend USF this year.

Now, they are all calling University of South Florida home.