USF softball player diagnosed with brain cancer

TAMPA (WFLA) – USF softball player Alexis Buchman has been diagnosed with brain cancer following surgery for a brain tumor in September.

According to USF, Buchman, 20, started noticing numbness and tingling sensations in her left arm in July and sought treatment soon after for the symptoms.

Following visits to The Stroke Center and Moffitt Cancer Center, to seek diagnosis, she underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor on Sept. 16.

The Tampa native and Alonso High School alumnus is undergoing chemotherapy treatments and other prescribed therapies.

Members of the department and other athletic teams will join the softball team in participating in the Miles for Moffitt event on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Amalie Arena in support of Alexis and the Buchman family. Those wishing to join the team in supporting Alexis by participating or donating to Miles for Moffitt can do so here.

“Knowing how positive and what a fighter Alexis is, it’s easy to join her with vigor as we help her through this Bulls’ Family challenge,” USF softball head coach Ken Eriksen said. “It has been so great to see her outlook every week when she is around us. The support she has been getting from all the teams and coaches here at USF shows how we take care of US!”

A GoFundMe has also been created to support the Buchman family during her treatment. Fans wishing to donate to the family can do so here.