‘USF should reconsider what it’s doing’: Student organization faces interim suspension after holding protests over budget cuts, going against school COVID policies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – At the University of South Florida, the Students for a Democratic Society say they are being singled out for speaking out against budget cuts at the school.

“Students for a Democratic Society is generally a progressive organization. It’s a national organization,” said Ellie Rowe with SDS.

When the university announced budget cuts across the campus, SDS decided to speak out.

“We knew that some workers could face layoffs or some students could face lower-quality education and we thought this was a real shame and we thought USF should reconsider what it’s doing, so we’ve had several events,” Rowe said.

The events developed into on-campus protests, but Rowe maintains they were safely conducted.

“We want to be able to hold protests. We try and be as safe as possible, we require masks, we use hand sanitizer, we social distance where possible,” Rowe said.

USF says the events are against school policies that have been put in place to keep students safe during the pandemic.

“Student organizations and departments are not allowed to have events or meetings. This was part of our reopening and restrictions put into place by our COVID task force,” said USF Dean Danielle McDonald.

The student group has now been placed on interim suspension.

Rowe believes SDS is being singled out because of what they are saying.

“We didn’t want to give in, you know. We know the ban on SDS is really convenient for USF because they don’t want the bad press of USF cutting the College of Education or how bad the budget cuts are, but it’s important to talk about because it affects us and we want to have a say in what’s being cut,” Rowe said.

USF maintains the policy is for all groups at the school.

“That is the same policy that has been held for all of our student organizations. We have over 750 student organizations,” said McDonald.

SDS has a formal hearing scheduled on Nov. 29 to discuss their future at the school.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: