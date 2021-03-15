USF seniors upset about graduation, school cites safety, doesn’t want ‘super-spreader’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida made a major announcement Monday.

The upcoming graduation ceremony in May will take place at Tropicana Field, but no names will be read, and no one will walk across the stage.

Also, graduating seniors will only be allowed two guests at the ceremony.

For many seniors like Shayla Lee, COVID-19 has changed her college experience, Shayla has missed being with others in person.

“I need the face to face, I need to feel the vibe,” Lee tells 8 On Your Side. “I need to feel the energy of the room. Zoom isn’t the same.”

As the 22-year-old approaches graduation in May, she knows things will be different.

“The new normal, you never know what’s going to happen. We didn’t know that we were going to be in COVID more than a year,” Lee says.

Shayla is worried about who she will invite since she has a big family. Two people, she says, will be tough to select.

“I don’t know what I would do in regards to what part of the family that I should invite and everything. I have my mother and stepdad that I live with and my dad and stepmom and brother up north,” Lee says.

All students and guests, including those who have been vaccinated, will also have to wear an appropriate face covering, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Depending on how many seniors RSVP to attend, the spring commencement ceremonies are tentatively scheduled for May 7 through May 9.

Seniors must RSVP by April 5 regarding attendance. University officials say no exceptions are allowed, nor are walk-ups on the ceremony.

School leaders are still developing a plan regarding diplomas and how students will receive them.

“Hopefully in a few years, we’re able to take the masks off, hug people and be around more people and be social,” Lee told 8 On Your Side.

USF leaders want students and parents to understand that everything is being done with COVID-19 safety in mind.

University officials are reminding everyone that this is the first in-person ceremony in the last three semesters where graduations were done virtually.

USF spokesperson Adam Freeman says small steps are being taken to return to normal and is taking all step to keep students, families and staff safe.

“We want to take things slowly,” Freeman adding. “We are doing everything we can.”