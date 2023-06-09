KEY LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida professor who broke the world record for the longest time spent living in a fixed underwater habitat last month resurfaced on Friday after spending 100 days underwater.

Dr. Joseph Dituri, known as “Dr. Deep Sea,” emerged with a huge smile on his face after spending months 22 feet below the surface at Jules’ Undersaw Lodge in Key Largo.

“What are you guys all doing here?” Dituri laughed after taking off his scuba mask.

Dituri hasn’t seen land since March 1. He took the plunge to study how long-term exposure to pressure in underwater environments affects the human body.

The professor continued to teach his 2,450 students, virtually, while living below the surface. He broke the world record on day 73, which was previously held by Tennessee teachers Bruce Cantrell and Jessica Fain. The pair also spent time in an underwater lab in 2014.