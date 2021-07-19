USF president Steven Currall to retire after 2 years, cites strain on health & family

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Steven Currall, president of the University of South Florida, will retire from his position on Aug. 2, 2021, according to a Monday announcement.

Currall has served in the position for two years, but he said it has caused him some strain on his phyiscal health. Now he plans to return to the Muma College of Business as a tenured professor, teaching organizational psychology.

“For the entire USF community, the past two years have been a challenging and intense journey,” Currall said in a message to faculty, staff, students and alumni. “In the face of challenges, you have shown tremendous resiliency and the power of our community. As a result, we have achieved many significant milestones. The intensity of the past two years has put a strain on my health and my family. Therefore, after thoughtful reflection, I have decided to retire from the USF presidency to ensure that I preserve my health, as well as to spend more time with my wife, Cheyenne, and my 91-year-old father.”

During Currall’s term as the university’s president, USF consolidated its three campuses into a single-accredited university. USF also made it into the top 50 public universities on U.S. News and World Report’s rankings for the first time in its history.

USF Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford said USF Provost and Executive Vice President Ralph Wilcox will serve as acting president until the Board of Trustees votes on an interim president.

USF will release its plans on its search for a new president on a later date.