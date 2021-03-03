USF preparing for full in-person return to classes, on-campus activities in fall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida announced Wednesday it is preparing for a full return to in-person learning and on-campus activity starting in the Fall 2021 semester.

USF President Steve Currall made the announcement in a message to students, faculty and staff, saying the university “will actively work with employees and employee stakeholder groups to develop a flexible framework to safely return to in-person duties and responsibilities. “

Currall made note that the university will closely monitor public health data and priotize the health and safety of USF’s commuity.

“As we navigate these next important steps, I wish to express my thanks for the many ways that USF continues to demonstrate a commitment to community. I’m grateful for the hard work, dedication and continued vigilance of our students, faculty and staff,” he said.

Similar to years before COVID-19, USF will also provide students with an array of online classes for students who find them more convenient and to ensure access and progress to timely graduation.

“We are encouraged by the latest information and modeling that provides an increasingly optimistic outlook for a return to more in-person activities sometime this summer and by the fall,” said Donna J. Petersen, the chair of the USF COVID-19 Task Force and dean of the USF College of Public Health. “While it makes sense to plan for the summer and fall semesters now, in the coming months we must remain vigilant and committed to safe practices, including wearing face coverings and physical distancing, in order to get ahead of the virus and drive down the numbers more quickly.”

For Currall’s full message to staff and students, visit the university’s COVID-19 website.