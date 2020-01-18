USF police officer involved in rollover crash

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – A USF Police Officer was involved in a crash that took place Friday evening.

According to USF Police, the crash took place at Fletcher Avenue and 50th Street.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the officer was conducting a traffic stop.

Another vehicle not involved in the traffic stop swerved to avoid the officer and hit the officer’s car and rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was uninjured.

