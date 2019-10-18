USF police investigating death at school parking garage

TAMPA (WFLA) – A death investigation is underway at the University of South Florida after a woman fell off the upper level of the Richard A. Beard parking facility.
According to a University of South Florida spokeswoman, the woman is not a USF student.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
