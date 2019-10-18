USF police investigating death at school parking garage

TAMPA (WFLA) – A death investigation is underway at the University of South Florida after a woman fell off the upper level of the Richard A. Beard parking facility.

According to a University of South Florida spokeswoman, the woman is not a USF student.

It’s unclear right now which level she fell from, the Beard parking facility has eight levels. Investigators say it was “one of the upper levels.” Again, we know the victim is not a student but the garage sign indicates only those w USF permits can park here. @wfla pic.twitter.com/xxd3494LuF — 🎃 victoria price 👻 (@WFLAVictoria) October 18, 2019

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

