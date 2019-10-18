LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

USF police investigating death at school parking garage

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – A death investigation is underway at the University of South Florida after a woman fell off the upper level of the Richard A. Beard parking facility.

According to a University of South Florida spokeswoman, the woman is not a USF student.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss