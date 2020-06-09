USF plans to hold classes with strict coronavirus restrictions this fall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida Board of Trustees has approved a plan to reopen in the fall that includes a rigorous COVID-19 testing regimen, a mix of in-person and online courses and potential discipline for students who don’t follow health guidelines.

The plan still needs final approval from the state’s Board of Governors.

“There will be expectations all members of our university communities, including all visitors and vendors, for all health and safety standards. Social distancing, face coverings and surface disinfecting will be in effect and will be enforced for everyone on any of our campuses,” the draft proposal for reopening USF said.

Before returning to campus during the coronavirus pandemic, students, faculty and staff would be required to fill out a “Baseline Symptom Survey.” The fall semester is set to begin on August 24.

The recommended testing plan relies on self-administered test kits and will cost $30 to send a kit to a student according to Dean Donna Petersen, who leads USF’s COVID-19 Task Force.

“They may have access to free test where they live and we’d encourage them to do that but where they don’t have that we can mail them a self administered test kit,” Petersen said.

The plan outlined in the proposal is to test all out of state and international students, as well as students from Florida counties with a percent positive test rate greater than seven percent.

Students living in residence halls on campus and a random 10 percent sample of off-campus students, faculty and staff would also be tested.

The university policy for students infected with COVID-19 to self-isolate for 14 days and those who don’t quarantine could be removed from campus, suspended or face other disciplinary action.

“I think if you are tested positive or are experiencing any symptoms you should immediately go into isolation,” said USF sophomore Laura Lima de Almeida.

Fall courses with more than 100 students would be virtual, while classes with between 50 and 100 students are strongly encouraged to be online as well.

“I understand why they would do that,” Lima de Almeida told 8 On Your Side, “but it’s extremely difficult because those big classes are generally the harder ones.”

The proposal says students are not required to register for in-person courses and professors and staff considered “high risk” should not be required to teach on campus.

The reopening plan is broken down into four phases, starting with phase one that allows up to 25 percent of staff on staff. There are specific “criteria and decision” points that would lead university leadership to return to a more restrictive phase.

They include a new government order, an increase in COVID-19 cases, an unexpected fatality and a disruption in the supply chain for personal protective equipment (PPE).

The draft proposal outlines measures to slow the spread of the virus like installing physical barriers, reconfiguring spaces and encouraging tele-work.

Students living in residence halls on campus would move-in over several day sand by appointment only.

Dorm life would also look different with limits for use of common areas and no guests allowed. The proposal says there would be no refund if a residence hall closed early.

Isolations spaces have been identified on both the Tampa and St. Petersburg campuses to accommodate positive cases and suspected contacts.

USF plans to give two washable face coverings to every student, staff and faculty member.

“I don’t mind having to wear the mask,” Lima de Almeida said. “I definitely think it’s a great idea for them to help provide those masks.”

You can read the entire proposal that will be submitted to the Board of Governors later this week here.