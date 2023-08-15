TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were accused of fatally stabbing a 61-year-old Tampa man at the University of South Florida before stealing his truck on Saturday.

According to a release from USF Police, David Tyler Bartles, 21, and Thomas Allen Phanphilathip, 36, were arrested after they were reported as “looking suspicious” at an Ocala gas station.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates Bartles and Phanphilathip showed up at the home of Winton C. Cutchins, 61, and asked him for a ride to a bus depot. He drove them to USF and made it as far as the Fine Arts Building area before he was allegedly attacked by the two men at around 6:30 a.m.

“The USF Police Department has been able to determine that none of the parties involved are affiliated with USF, and based on the targeted intent of this crime, the safety of the USF community was not at risk,” USF police said in a release.

Winton C. Cutchins, 61

Cutchins was attacked with a knife and removed from the vehicle, according to USF police.

USF police told other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a vehicle of interest, Cutchins’ older model Chevrolet pickup. The truck was spotted at around noon in Ocala, about 100 miles north of Tampa.

Bartles and Phanphilathip were booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle by force, according to USF police. They are awaiting extradition to Hillsborough County.