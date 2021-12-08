USF leaders tackle plans for new football stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new, on-campus stadium is still in the works at USF in Tampa.

“I think everyone needs a place where they can be and have a home, to train. That’s the nice advantage of having a home field,” USF student Jacob Andrews said.

That dream is slowly turning into a reality for USF’s football team and students are pumped. The team currently plays off-campus at Raymond James Stadium.

“It’s a growing college. I’m excited to see them join in with the UFs and FSUs. They definitely deserve it,” USF student Luke Netherland said.

University leaders created the Campus Stadium Planning Committee. Right now, they say the initial steps include identifying a budget and location. So far, they’ve mapped out five possible sites including the corner of campus near Fowler and Bruce B Downs, the Museum of Science and Industry site, and the intramural fields.

Will Weatherford, chair of the Board of Trustees, said he believes this project will have an impact beyond athletics and students agree.

“I think it builds more unity at the school,” said Netherland. “It brings a lot of the students in and a lot of people in the Tampa area,” Andrews said.

USF leaders said they’re committed to making advancements on this project by next summer. The tentative deadline for the stadium is 2026-2027.