USF holds inauguration for 7th president, Dr. Steven Currall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -The University of South Florida officially installed its new president today.

They held an inauguration for Dr. Steven Currall this afternoon. Currall is the 7th president of USF, replacing retiring president Dr. Judy Genshaft… who served for 19 years.

The ceremony was full of pomp and circumstance, but Currall said the ceremony isn’t about him, but all of USF.

“This event is less about me personally than it is about an opportunity for our community to pause and reflect how far we have come and remember the foundation on which we were built.”

Currall told the crowd of alumni, faculty, students, and others, USF was in a position to make a difference globally.

“The University of South Florida is an institution where both excellence and opportunity converge,” he said.

The USF System educates about 50,000 students annually, has an operating budget of 1.8 billion dollars and an economic impact of nearly $5 billion dollars.

The school was founded in 1956.