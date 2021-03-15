USF to hold in-person graduation ceremony this spring with no walking across stage, no names announced

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida will hold its first in-person graduation ceremony since December 2019 in the coming months, but it will not include the traditional reading of names with graduates crossing the stage.

University officials announced Monday the school would return to in-person commencement ceremonies this spring. Due to coronavirus concerns, graduation ceremonies were held virtually throughout all of 2020.

“In-person commencement is an honored and joyous occasion, and we have worked closely with our experts from USF Health to provide a safe environment for our spring ceremonies,” USF President Steven Currall said in a statement.

The spring commencement ceremonies are tentatively scheduled for May 7 through May 9. They will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

“Holding ceremonies in a venue the size of Tropicana Field allows USF to accommodate the approximately 7,000 students expected to earn a degree from USF this spring and provide space for some family members to attend,” university officials said in a news release.

According to a letter sent to members of the USF community, the spring commencement ceremonies will look different. Students will not cross the stage or have their names announced during the ceremony “to mitigate the risk of viral transmission.” In addition, doctoral students will not be hooded during the ceremony. They will instead wear their hoods throughout the event.

All students and guests, including those who have been vaccinated, will also have to wear an appropriate face covering, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each graduate will be allowed to bring two guests to their ceremony. Anyone who can’t be there in person will be able to watch via a live stream. For those who can attend, bags will not be allowed into the stadium. Exemptions will be made for medical purposes and child care, the university letter said.

Graduates who want to participate in an in-person commencement are being asked to RSVP by April 5. University officials say they will determine the number of ceremonies that will be held based on the number of RSVPs they get. A final schedule of ceremonies is expected to be confirmed by April 9.

Officials say the university also intends to honor graduates from 2020 who couldn’t have an in-person ceremony. May’s ceremonies will only be limited to spring 2021 graduates, but school officials say past graduates and their families will be invited back for “a more traditional commencement” when COVID-19 restrictions can be reduced.