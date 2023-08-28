TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida will close its doors due to the threat posed by Tropical Storm Idalia.

A university release said all classes would be canceled as all USF campuses would be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“USF has advised faculty and staff that only employees who are classified as essential personnel or identified by their supervisors as critical to campus operations should report to work, come to campus or work remotely while campuses are closed,” the university said.

Residential halls on the Tampa and St. Petersburg campuses will still be open although it is still evaluating evacuation orders in case the St. Petersburg campuses’ residential housing needs to be evacuated.

In the case that the St. Petersburg campus needs to ve evacuated, students who do not have alternate housing options will be moved to the Tampa campus, according to the release.

Classes are planned to resume on Thursday, Aug. 31, but an official decision will be made Wednesday.

The USF Health clinic will be open Tuesday but will be closed until Thursday.