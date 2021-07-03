USF classes will go remote on Tuesday ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Tropical Storm Elsa continuing on track to reach Tampa Bay early next week, the University of South Florida announced Saturday that students, faculty, and staff should work and learn remotely on Tuesday.

“Based on the latest weather information, all USF classes will be delivered remotely on Tuesday, July 6. We encourage all instructors to be flexible in cases where power outages may impede internet access,” the university said in a statement.

According to USF officials, only “employees who are classified as essential personnel and/or those identified by their supervisors as vital to campus operations should report to on-campus work prior to Tuesday.”

In-person classes should resume normally on Wednesday.

Residence halls and residential dining facilities at the USF Tampa and USF St. Petersburg campuses will remain open at this time.

For the latest updates, please visit USF’s newsroom website.