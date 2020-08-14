USF cites racist Twitter bio in firing of police officer

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A university police officer at USF whose Twitter bio described herself as a “KKK member” has been fired.

Former University of South Florida officer Presley Garcia says her friend added the description in 2015 and she had not used the account for years. She says she is not a racist and condemns racism and the KKK.

The investigation into the 26-year-old Garcia began in July after a reporter contacted the department with screenshots of the Twitter account “@presleyyyg” which read “KKK member.”

In his letter recommending her firing, USF Police Chief Chris Daniel said Garcia’s actions could bring harm to other officers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss