USF cancels events, gatherings larger than 100 people, does not include classes

TAMPA (WFLA) – The University of South Florida is canceling and postponing gatherings of more than 100 people such as conferences that include participants from other countries or other states, scheduled within the next 30 days.

According to a news release by the university, campus-only events can continue to be held, though organizers should exercise discretion in determining the necessity of such events. Such events should also receive prior written approval from the college dean or appropriate vice president/regional chancellor.

Athletic events in open-air spaces will continue to be held however, athletic events in closed spaces can be held with the prior written approval of Student Health leaders who may impose attendance restrictions.

At this time classes are not canceled and students who do not feel well or show cold or flu-like symptoms (regardless of travel history) are asked to stay home and do not come to class. Students will not be penalized for staying home or leaving class due to feeling ill and are asked to speak to their professors about option for making up work and reach out to Student Health Services for guidance or to make an appointment, as needed:

  • Tampa: Student Health Services (SHS100) at 813-974-2331
  • Petersburg Wellness Center (SLC 2200) at 727-873-4422
  • Sarasota-Manatee Counseling and Wellness Center (5805 Bay Shore Rd.) at 941-487-4254

