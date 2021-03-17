USF announces in-person graduation ceremonies will feature names being announced

TAMPA (WFLA) – The University of South Florida has announced they will read each graduate’s name during the the school’s first in-person graduation ceremony since December 2019.

University officials announced earlier this week the school would return to in-person commencement ceremonies this spring, but the traditional reading of names with graduates crossing the stage would not take place due to coronavirus concerns.

USF President Steven Curral said in a statement: Since the announcement, my leadership team and I have received valuable feedback from students and families who wish to ensure a personalized experience while balancing the need to provide a safe environment. After consulting with experts from USF Health and the university event management team, we’re pleased to announce plans to read each graduate’s name during the ceremony while they stand to be recognized.

The spring commencement ceremonies are tentatively scheduled for May 7 through May 9. They will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Graduates who want to participate in an in-person commencement are being asked to RSVP by April 5. University officials say they will determine the number of ceremonies that will be held based on the number of RSVPs they get. A final schedule of ceremonies is expected to be confirmed by April 9.

All students and guests, including those who have been vaccinated, will also have to wear an appropriate face covering, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each graduate will be allowed to bring two guests to their ceremony. Anyone who can’t be there in person will be able to watch via a live stream. For those who can attend, bags will not be allowed into the stadium. Exemptions will be made for medical purposes and child care, the university letter said.

Officials say the university also intends to honor graduates from 2020 who couldn’t have an in-person ceremony. May’s ceremonies will only be limited to spring 2021 graduates, but school officials say past graduates and their families will be invited back for “a more traditional commencement” when COVID-19 restrictions can be reduced.