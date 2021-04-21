USCG Cutter Tampa offloads nearly $95 million worth of cocaine in Miami

TAMPA (WFLA) – The crew on the USCG Cutter Tampa spent Tuesday in Miami offloading nearly three tons of cocaine that they intercepted off the coast of Colombia.

On April 9, a maritime patrol flight spotted “a low-profile” and a law enforcement team from the cutter detained three suspects and discovered 87 bales of cocaine worth an estimated $94.6 million.

Three suspects were taken into custody. The Coast Guard says their small craft was destroyed because it was a hazard to navigation.

The Coast Guard noted that the drug suspects were checked out by medical personnel and did not display any COVID-19 symptoms.

“This event is the perfect example of numerous key partners unifying our efforts to counter transnational criminal organizations who look to exploit the maritime environment,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman, Seventh District public affairs officer. “By strengthening partnerships, we counter threats together.”