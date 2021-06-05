US Marshals arrest suspect in deadly Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man believed to be responsible for a shooting that left another man dead in West Tampa has been arrested, police say.

On Friday afternoon, Tampa police responded to reports of gunfire near Rome Avenue and Main Street and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

With witness statements, police said they were quickly able to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Timothy Fulgiam Weeks.

Weeks was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Friday. He is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felon in possession of a firearm, according to police.

Further information about the case was not immediately available.