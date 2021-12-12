US Coast Guard Cutter goes up in flames in Tampa Bay dry doc

TAMPA, FLa. (WFLA) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter went up in flames Friday on a dry dock inside the Port of Tampa Bay, according to a Facebook post from Tampa Fire Rescue.

The post said the U.S Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey was undergoing repairs in the dry dock Friday around 7:30 p.m. when nearby workers saw smoke billowing from inside the vessel.

By the time fire crews arrived, smoke and flames were seen coming from below the deck and extending through the roof.

At least three fire engines arrived to put out the flames and authorities said the fire was under control within 45 minutes and extinguished shortly after.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians. Investigators are working to determine what led to the fire.