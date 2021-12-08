UPS to hire dozens of seasonal workers in Tampa, Sarasota area for busy holiday season

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 29: A United Parcel Service logo is pictured on April 29, 2020 in New York City. Shares of United Parcel Service, UPS, dropped after the package delivery company reported their first-quarter earnings that fell below expectations. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — UPS says it is looking to fill dozens of open positions in the Tampa and Sarasota areas to assist with the anticipated increase in shipping volume.

The company says the opening are a part of its annual seasonal hiring initiative which was announced In early September. UPS said they expected to hire more than 100,000 essential seasonal employees beginning in October 2021 and continuing through January 2022.

Jobs available in the Tampa and Sarasota areas include package handlers, driver helpers and seasonal drivers.

While seasonal work doesn’t typically last a long time, UPS says there are benefits to seeking temporary jobs. Seasonal employees have the opportunity to earn up to $1,300 toward their college tuition.

Plus, nearly a third of those hired in seasonal positions last year were hired in a permanent capacity following the holidays.

UPS says interested applicants can apply at jobs-ups.com.