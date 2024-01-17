TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Up to 5,000 gallons of wastewater spilled at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Wednesday, according to a report from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).

A Busch Gardens environmental health manager reported the incident, which lasted from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to the FDEP Public Notice of Pollution report, contractors struck a pipe in a construction area, releasing approximately 3,000 to 5,000 gallons of wastewater. A map provided by FDEP indicated the spill happened near the site of the former SandSerpent attraction, which closed last summer.

In November, approximately 2.5 million gallons of wastewater spilled into a large sinkhole on the property.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.