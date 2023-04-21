EDITOR’S NOTE: WFLA has chosen not to include the video in its entirety due to the graphic nature of the incident. Viewer discretion is advised.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A newly released security camera video shows the moment when a Tampa nursing home employee shot her coworker during an argument Thursday morning.

Felicia Johnson McGee, 46, of Temple Terrace, who was employed at The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, located at 1818 E. Fletcher Avenue, was arrested after authorities said she shot another employee during an argument outside the facility.

Deputies said McGee and the other employee, who had worked at the facility for less than two months, brought their argument outside when things turned violent.

During the argument, deputies said McGee pulled a gun from her uniform and shot her coworker in the arm. Deputies said the third person in the video was McGee’s daughter, who was not identified by name.

Following the incident, the coworker, a man in his mid-20s, was rushed to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released and is home recovering.

“I’m disheartened to learn of this unwarranted violence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This is not just a violation of the law; it’s a violation of our most basic human values. My heart goes out to the victim, Bristol employees, and families with loved ones there.”

McGee was charged with attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated battery. She was held at Orient Road Jail.