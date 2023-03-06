TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 1-year-old boy died after a two-vehicle crash on the Selmon Expressway Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said at around 11:37 p.m., a Hyundai Sonata was heading west in the outside lane of SR-618 when the driver, a 20-year-old woman from Brandon, lost control and crashed into a guardrail.

The collision caused a 1-year-old boy, who was not secured in his seat, to be thrown out of the vehicle upon impact, the FHP said.

According to the report, the Sonata then went back into the travel lanes and hit a Nissan Pathfinder.

Troopers said the 1-year-old was taken to a hospital where he died. The driver and an adult male passenger from Tampa both suffered injuries from the crash, with the driver in serious condition.

The three occupants of the second vehicle were not injured.