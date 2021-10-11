Unmarked patrol vehicle hits, injures pedestrian in Tampa, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by an unmarked Hillsborough County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle in Tampa.

The incident occurred on Nebraska Avenue, just south of Lambright Street on Monday morning.

The Highway Patrol said the pedestrian was not using a crosswalk, and was struck after he walked into the deputy’s path. He was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Nebraska Avenue is closed for the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.