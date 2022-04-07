TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An unlicensed massage therapist is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a client during a private session at his home in Ruskin.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a woman suffering from back pain said she made an appointment with Jose Garcia and went to his home for a massage on March 29, and he sexually battered her.

Garcia, who only speaks Spanish, later admitted to the crime, according to deputies.

Deputies later learned he was not licensed with the Florida Board of Massage Therapy. To get a license, one must complete a course of study of 500 or more clock hours and pass an exam. Additional requirements can be found here.

Garcia told deputies he received his training in Mexico. Investigators believe he provided massage services for at least 12 years, and ran the business out of his home through word of mouth.

Deputies said Garcia faces four counts of sexual battery. They suspect other clients may have also been sexually assaulted, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is a man, who took advantage of people who came to him seeking help for their ailments,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our fear now, is that there are more victims out there who may not speak English or know they can come forward to report these crimes. Thanks to our diverse group of talented, caring, and bilingual deputies, we are here to help them seek the justice they deserve.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking those with information about Garcia to call the department at 813-247-8200.