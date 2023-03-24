TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ronald Vaughn will retire after nearly 30 years of serving as the University of Tampa’s president.

“lt’s been the greatest honor of my life to lead this incredible University,” Vaughn said. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with so many dedicated and engaged people. We’ve made an impact on hundreds of thousands of students over the years.”

The university said Vaughn will remain as president through the next academic year while the UT Board of Trustees hires his successor.

A nationwide search for a new president will start immediately.

“lt’s hard to think about UT without Ron Vaughn at the helm,” Baker said. “We can’t thank Ron and his wife Renée enough for their tireless work for the University. UT wouldn’t be what it is today without Ron Vaughn, and he has always had the best interest of the students, faculty and staff in mind as he has constantly strived for excellence in the entire educational experience.”

(University of Tampa)

Vaughn has worked at the university since August 1984. He started as the coordinator of the marketing department and holder of the Max H. Hollingsworth Endowed Chair of American Enterprise, the university said. He also served as director of the MBA program, dean of the College of Business and Graduate Studies, and co-chief academic officer.

The University of Tampa said Vaughn’s retirement will take effect in May 2024.

“The University of Tampa has a strong educational foundation, that is attracting excellent students from all over the U.S. and world,” Vaughn said. “The University’s reputation has grown, and the physical campus has been transformed. I believe it’s a good time for the next leader to take over at this great University.”