University of Tampa on-campus housing issues continue for Spring semester

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – On-campus housing issues continue at the University of Tampa for incoming freshman for the Spring semester.

According to UT’s website on the Residence Life page under the Off-Campus FAQ section, it says “At this time, housing demand has exceeded our capacity and some students have been placed on a waiting list to receive an on-campus housing assignment.”

This same situation happened several months ago ahead of the Fall 2021 semester; now the same problem seems to be spilling over into the Spring 2022 semester.

Lisa Kern is one of the frustrated parents, because her daughter Abigail, deferred from the fall semester at UT over the housing issue.

“We thought they fixed this, had something in place to alleviate the overcrowding situation, apparently they didn’t put anything in place,” said Lisa Kern.

She said her daughter was notified on Oct. 4 that she was placed on a waitlist for a dorm room for the Spring semester and will be unlikely offered campus housing.

“This is the school she chose, that she really wanted to go to. This was her number one choice; she had four other options, she differed a semester to go to this school,” added Kern.

8 On Your Side reached out to the University of Tampa for an interview. No one would go on camera and we were referred to the school’s Off-Campus Housing FAQ page.

When we asked what UT was doing to fix this problem for students and their families, we received this statement:

“Interest in attending UT has continued to be very high and the admissions cycle has been atypical in many ways for enrolling new students, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has impacted campus housing. We believe the admissions cycle for Fall 2022 will be more typical if the pandemic fully subsides.”