TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida’s Board of Trustees will meet virtually Tuesday to discuss financing an on-campus stadium.

According to the meeting agenda, the board is considering a 20-year, $200 million loan to help pay for the stadium. The total cost of the project is valued at $340 million.

The board will authorize the issuance of the debt and request approval from the Florida Board of Governors. Money borrowed will be secured by a first lien on certain stadium operating revenues such as ticket sales, parking and concessions.

Once built, the stadium will allow for 35,000 fans with areas to support the university’s football and lacrosse programs. Construction is set to start in October and be complete by July 2026.