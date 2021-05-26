Univ. of Tampa offering $3.5K grant for students who defer enrollment to 2022 amid housing shortage

TAMPA (WFLA) – The University of Tampa announced Wednesday students who defer their 2021 enrollment until the 2022 fall semester will receive a $3,500 grant.

The school has been in hot water recently after students were notified of a housing shortage that would leave many incoming freshmen unlikely to be living on-campus.

UT is a medium-sized private university with 12 residence halls that can house more than 4,700 students.

The university tells 8 On Your Side, there was a surge of interest in the university this year and the demand for housing exceeded the supply so students are being put on a waitlist.

The school’s statement reads in part, “It is unlikely on-campus housing will become available for students on the waiting list.”

The university is “working diligently to provide students information about off-campus housing.”

The new grant offer will allow students to defer their enrollment for a year and they will be “prioritized for on-campus housing for Fall 2022.”

“If you were awarded a UT merit-based scholarship (Presidential, Dean’s, Minaret, Spartan, Achievement Award, Prestige Award, Transfer Scholarship, PTK, UTAG, International Scholarship, Departmental Scholarship) you will retain that award for Fall 2022 and for the duration of your full-time, undergraduate degree,” the university’s website reads.

Students on the waiting list have been urged to visit UT’s Off-Campus Housing website for resources, such as the Off-Campus Resource Map, which displays apartment complexes, hotels, storage facilities, etc.

UT says housing assignments will be released on July 7.