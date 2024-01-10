TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A United Airlines flight from Sarasota to Chicago made an emergency landing Wednesday at Tampa International Airport due to a door indicator light, according to an airport spokesperson.

United Flight 2434 took off from Sarasota-Bradenton International at 3:42 p.m. and landed at TPA at 4:35 p.m., according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website. The website shows the plane is an Airbus a319.

The plane had to divert to Tampa due to a door indicator light turning on, according to an airport spokesperson.

No other details were immediately available.

