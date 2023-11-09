TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — United Airlines announced an additional nonstop route from Tampa International Airport, in addition to expanding service across all of Florida to its highest levels ever.

United Airlines announced on Wednesday that it will be bringing back its nonstop service between Tampa and Cleveland, Ohio. The flights will be available daily, but the airline didn’t say when the service would start.

In addition to the returning route between Tampa and Cleveland, United also announced it would be expanding service to Florida by 20% compared to last year. The airline said Orlando and Miami are two of the most-searched domestic winter travel destinations this year.

The airline said it will expand offerings between Chicago-Fort Myers, Denver-Fort Lauderdale, and Chicago-Miami.

It will also double the seats available between Chicago-Orlando by using a Boeing 777. Key West will also see expanded offerings between United’s hub airports.

Also on Wednesday, Breeze Airways announced it would be adding four new nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Madison, Wisconsin; Burlington, Vermont; and Plattsburgh, New York. Spirit Airlines is also adding a nonstop route to San Antonio, Texas, according to TPA. That route will become available Jan. 11.