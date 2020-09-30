‘Unfinished Business’: HCSO revisits 8 local cold cases in first season of new podcast

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s cold case podcast, “Unfinished Business,” has completed its first season.

A total of eight cases are revisited on the podcast, each ranging from four to 24 minutes long. The episodes stem from cases starting in the 1970s to present time.

“I wanted to create a different avenue to reach people to hopefully bring closure to the victims’ families and friends,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “My wish is that someone will come forward after listening to an episode with information that will lead us to answers. Some of these cases have been unsolved for decades. I’d like to encourage anyone who may have been too scared to come forward years ago to do so now.”

The podcast can be found by searching “Unfinished Business” on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or teamhcso.com.

Anyone will information on any of these eight cases is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

Here are the department’s synopses of each episode:

EPISODE 1: Cieha Taylor

This episode reviews the disappearance of Cieha Taylor. The 28-year-old woman was last seen on February 6, 2020, in Plant City. Days later, her car is found parked on the side of the road, with her belongings inside of it. The detective leading this case and Canitha Taylor, Cieha’s mother, discuss her daughter’s case and her message for the public.

Cieha Taylor

EPISODE 2: Veronica Reyes-Diaz

After a Friday out with friends just outside of Tampa, 23-year-old Veronica Reyes-Diaz tucked her children into bed during the early morning hours of January 18, 2020. Her kids hear their mother go outside, and that was the last time that she is seen or heard from. For months now, her young children have been without a mother.

EPISODE 3: Kenric May

32-year-old Kenric May’s life was taken from him on April 23, 2010, when, according to HCSO detectives, a group of masked people forced their way into his Tampa home and fired the deadly shots. Ten years later, Kenric’s mother remains determined to find out who did this and why. HCSO detectives believe the people behind it must have spoken to someone about the incident, and therefore, someone must know something.

EPISODE 4: Marcus Jordan

Marcus Jordan, 46, lived a troubled life in and out of correctional facilities, but according to his sister, he was healing his painful childhood memories and was working toward a brighter future. On June 19, 2015, Marcus was killed in Tampa just minutes after he called his nephew to inform him he was walking up to his driveway. Although HCSO detectives believe they have identified the attacker, without sufficient witness testimony, they can’t make an arrest.

EPISODE 5: Robert Spivey

On Sunday, June 13, 1971, around 2:45 a.m., Robert Spivey left Dante’s Inferno, a bar located at Busch Boulevard and Waters Avenue, and drove two friends home. That was the last time he was seen alive. His car appeared to have left the roadway approximately 150-200 feet south of where it came to rest. The vehicle was running with lights on and the passenger side door open when it was found. Spivey was shot in the neck while seated in the car. Detectives are still working to figure out who killed him while his daughter keeps searching for the reason why she had to grow up without her father.

EPISODE 6: Katrina Burlingame

32-year-old Katrina Burlingame was brutally killed in Tampa during the early morning hours of October 24, 2018. She was last seen on surveillance video at a local 7/11 convenience store arguing with another person. The two left the store, and that was the last time Katrina was seen alive. Her body was found more than a day later, in a backyard of a home that was being shown to a potential renter. Now, almost two years later, her sister and family are still looking for justice for Katrina.

EPISODE 7: Bonnie Lee Dages

At 18-years-old, Bonnie Lee Dages had her entire life ahead of her. Instead, she and her son, Jeremy, mysteriously went missing after a trip to a Brandon shopping center in 1993. To this day, family and friends have not seen or heard from her. The investigation into her disappearance has since gone cold. Almost three decades later, her mother has never stopped looking for answers.

EPISODE 8: Mary “Rose” Duff

On March 18, 1999, a family riding bicycles through a Ruskin neighborhood discovered something shocking: the body of a white female lying in a ditch. It was the body of 34-year-old Mary “Rose” Duff of Tampa. Her clothing was gone. Her body was bruised, and the cause of death was ruled strangulation. More than 20 years later, her son and family are still searching for answers.

