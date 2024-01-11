HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Getting a job seems to be getting harder. The unemployment rate in Hillsborough County is slightly higher than it was in the summer, at about 3%, according to officials.

There are many things job seekers can do to get the job they want.

“We are seeing fewer jobs posting, so people that are looking for jobs, they may find a little harder when looking for that job or finding that job then they did a year ago,” said Doug Tobin with Career Source Tampa Bay.

Tobin said there were 28,000 unique jobs being posted in Hillsborough County this time last year, compared to 15,000 in December.

Despite that decrease, Tobin said right now is the time to apply.

“January, they’re also looking at their new year, they’re looking at the year ahead, they’re beefing up areas they need to improve on,” he said.

Some helpful tips:

Apply in January or February

Submit your resume on Thursday or Friday

Make sure to tailor each resume to the specific job

“Definitely a helpful tool to use AI, really you want to have a combination of using AI and your own wits and skills,” said Pablo Lopez with Career Source Tampa Bay.

Lopez said obstacles people face usually vary from person to person.

“Some of it could be a language barrier, it could also be that some aren’t as computer savvy as others,” he said.

Samuel Darden is looking for a job in a warehouse or manufacturing, and has been on the hunt for a few weeks.

“Some are requiring certifications, even though people like me have been in the industry for years, we do a job change and a lot of times we let our certifications expire,” Darden said. “So, therefore, a lot of places want the certifications and that causes funding and right now, because I’m unemployed, I don’t have the money for that.”

Darden said another problem is a lot of the jobs are not local, but he’s at the career center using their free resources.

“Revamp the resume, they’re having a job fair next Tuesday which I’m going to participate in. I’m trying to grab anything that’s worth my while that becomes available,” Darden said.

Lopez said a career center can also help prepare people for what jobs they are specifically looking for.

“They’re looking for somebody that has experience in the field, whether it’s education wise or whether they have actually worked in the field themselves,” Lopez said. “It’s also a combination of computer skills, if they’re adaptable, if they’re flexible, if they’re easily trained.”

On Jan. 16, Career Source Tampa Bay will have a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with about 15 different employers.

Officials said to bring tailored resumes, something to write with and dress appropriately.