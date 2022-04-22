TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that the living conditions at the Silver Oaks Apartments are “unacceptable,” according to a statement released Friday.

Castor said the city has received multiple complaints about the conditions at the complex, prompting multiple inspections by both the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Tuesday, Nikki Fried, Florida’s commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, and Tampa Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak held a press conference to discuss the unsafe conditions at the Silver Oaks Apartments.

“Management has flouted not just federal rules but also the rules of common decency and respect they are certainly being taken advantage of these renters,” Fried said Tuesday.

Residents told 8 On Your Side they have had issues with mold, vermin, and other structural issues. They also said that when they spoke openly about the problems, they got a notice to clean their apartments or get evicted.

Castor said a HUD inspection will take place in the next few weeks that will examine every unit at the complex.

“The City’s goal is not to end state and federal funding for Silver Oaks,” she said. “It is to ensure that these units are repaired and brought to acceptable living conditions so that residents will continue to have an affordable place to call home.”

The mayor said she was concerned if Section 8 payments end at Silver Oaks, the residents would end up losing their homes.

Earlier this week, tenants said that while they may want to move, it isn’t feasible due to the lack of affordable housing.

“I don’t have another option. I’m not here cause I want to be I’m here cause I have to be,” resident Vonnesha King told 8 On Your Side Tuesday.