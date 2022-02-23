Ukrainian students at USF hope for the best as loved ones remain in Europe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The march toward war is happening half a world away, but it hits very close to home for many in the Tampa Bay area.

Some students from Ukraine are studying at the University of South Florida while worrying about the safety of their family and friends.

All Anastasiya Pylypenko can do is hope for the best. Her parents, grandparents, aunt and uncle live in Lviv, which was recently named a safe haven in Ukraine. She says now, people are leaving.

“Until today they have been very optimistic,” Pylypenko said. “I’m really concerned about the whole situation.”

Pylypenko is finishing her Masters at USF, but she was born and raised in Lviv.

“It’s a very cultural place, beautiful architecture, so I can’t imagine anything going on in Lviv, any kind of war,” Pylypenko said.

She was last home for Christmas and didn’t expect the situation to escalate this quickly.

“I had this scary thought what if it was my last time seeing everyone,” Pylypenko said.

There are several Ukrainian students at USF. All of them have a feeling of uncertainty. At times, they are relying on social media to find out what’s going on. When they not checking social media, they’re calling and texting loved ones.

Yaroslav Senyk talks with his family every day.

“It’s hard to sleep, you wake up and grab your phone to see if anything escalated,” Senyk said.

While they feel this way, they’re also trying to remain optimistic, and pray for a peaceful outcome.

“It worries me, every day I’m terrified of Russia’s next move,” Pylypenko said. “They expect the worse, they’re praying for the best but expecting the worst.”