TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 30 Wounded Warrior athletes from Ukraine landed at MacDill Air Force Base Wednesday night to travel to Orlando to compete in the Department of Defense Warrior Games.

The Warrior Games, hosted by the U.S. Army, will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World beginning Friday. Nearly 300 athletes from across the world will take part.

There are nearly 11,000 veterans with disabilities as a result of taking part in military operations in Eastern Ukraine, according to the Warrior Games website.

Teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, USSOCOM and Canada will compete in the games as well.

The games are open and free to the public and a schedule of events can be found online.