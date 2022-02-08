Uka-PALOOZA taking over Florida State Fair with ukuleles, SPAM cooking contest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair kicks off on Thursday, bringing a ton of fun to the Tampa Bay area. This year, it features the return of a unique festival within the fair, bringing fun with ukuleles to the forefront.

Uka-PALOOZA is back for its third year, after a year hiatus in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a full-day festival within the fair, beginning at 10 a.m. and running through 10 p.m.

Founder and producer of Uka-PALOOZA Emily Stehle works in various departments of the fair herself. She has been playing the ukulele for about five years now, having picked it up in workshops at libraries.

She said the idea for the ukulele festival was “pulled from thin air” when her supervisor at the fair asked her to put on a workshop.

“[She said] ‘well why don’t you do a workshop?’ And I thought, ‘we do workshops all the time.’ So I said, ‘why don’t we do more than a workshop and more of a festival if you have the space?’” Stehle said.

Stehle created an event where everyone, no matter their skill level, could be involved, with some extra flare.

“And we came up with an event that was not just for ukulele people, we did it so that we could have their friends and families come and we did it so we would involve other groups in Florida to participate in our big festival at the fair,” she said.

The event will host a variety of workshops – for beginners, with a music historian, ukulele instructor and entertainer, a Hawaiian show with Hui Na Aikane O Hawai’i cultural and social club, a performers’ showcase, concerts and more.

Ukuleles will not be available for purchase. Stehle explained 50 “ukes” will be on hand to be borrowed for the beginner’s workshop.

“Non-uke” events going on during Uka-PALOOZA include a “SPAM-Off” cooking contest and even a “SPAM-a-Lot” carving contest.

“SPAM is like the national meat of Hawaii and we all know that everyone thinks the ukulele came from Hawaii. It really did not. But Hawaii has made it really popular,” Stehle said. “I have eight chefs that submitted their recipes all ready to go and they’re going to be firing up their burners and they’re going to be cooking a dish.”

She said about 40 people will be able to carve SPAM during the event.

There will also be a hibiscus show and the Rare Found Council International Tampa Chapter will be holding their “Citrus Celebration,” new to Uka-PALOOZA this year.

“So you can sample different types of citrus juices. You can sample different types of fruits. They’ll have someone talk about growing citrus plants. There’ll be some sales,” Stehle said.

She said she hopes the festival will have “anything and everything for anybody.”

“The thing about ukulele is it brings a lot of different people together into one space from all over, all different interests, all different worlds,” Stehle said. “For some reason, the ukulele brings [in] so many different people who are all into playing music, singing, enjoying, teaching. Music is very is joyful. That’s what we do.”

Uka-PALOOZA is included with admission to the Florida State Fair. You can find the festivities at “SEC West” on the fairgrounds.