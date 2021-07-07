U.S. Capitol Police to establish field office in Tampa to investigate Jan. 6 insurrectionists

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington. The House is poised to launch a new investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on Wednesday, Jan. 30, with expected approval of a 13-person select committee to probe the violent attack. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The United States Capitol Police is establishing two field offices, one in Tampa and the other in San Francisco, as part of the continuing investigation into tracking down the suspects in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“The field offices will be the first for the Department,” the department said in a statement given to 8 On Your Side. “A regional approach to investigating and prosecuting threats against Members of Congress is important so we will be working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in those locations.”

Tuesday marked the six-month anniversary of the attack on the capitol, which resulted two officers dying and nearly 150 others being injured. Since that time, police have arrested more than 500 defendants who now face charges for their part in the riot.

Fifty-two of the defendants were found to be from Florida, according to the Program on Extremism at George Washington University. The program also found that 12 of those 52 defendants were from the greater Tampa Bay area.

According to the USCP, the department states that Florida and California are where most of the threats to the U.S. Capitol’s security came from.

The USCP plans to open more field offices across the country at a later date. You can read more about their improvements to capitol security on the department’s website.