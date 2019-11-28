Two teens charged with murder in Wimauma carjacking

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two teens are facing first-degree murder charges after carjacking and killing a man Hillsborough County.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says on Nov. 21 a passing driver noticed the body of a man in a ditch on County Road 579.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office says tips led them to arrest a 15-year-old and 18-year-old Yener Morales Perez.

Detectives believe the two carjacked the victim at gunpoint and then killed him. Marta Hernandez was married to the victim.

She says friends knew him as Ray Cruz.

“He was a very good man. He was hard-working”, said Hernandez.

The couple split two years ago, but remained in contact because they have three children together.

“He was going through a really hard time, but he was there for his kids,” said Hernandez.

She is in shock because of the age of the accused killers.

“I couldn’t believe it. It’s still hard to believe it because one of them is like my son’s age. He’s 14 and I can not imagine someone my son’s age taking the life of a person,” said Hernandez.

The two teens are being held without bond, charged with first-degree murder and carjacking.