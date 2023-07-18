TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men had to duck for cover Monday evening when Tampa police and a suspect who was wanted for reportedly stabbing a woman in front of her children engaged in a shootout.

Monday evening, police said a 33-year-old man stabbed a woman multiple times and left with her three children. He dropped the kids off at his brother’s house and stole an AK-47.

Police were alerted to the situation and started following the 33-year-old, who opened fire on the officers along Florida Avenue. Police returned fire, killing the man.

As the shots were being fired, Sean Segel could hear them hitting the walls of his business and breaking windows. He ducked for cover in a hallway.

“It went from gunfire, gunfire, to full automatic machine gun fire,” Segel said. “By that time, I’m in the hallway laying down because it sounds like chainsaws going off at the same time.

Segel was not injured and went outside when the shooting stopped.

“Then, after everything calmed down, I came outside here to the window and you can see they shot that up too,” he said. “Then I could see them coming up with M16s and the big metal shields and asking him to come out, but obviously he never came out because he was like Swiss cheese.”

Across the street, more rounds went through the walls and windows of a church.

Ralph Cabrera was inside and heard the shots.

“So the bullets went through the door and one slit my head, so I ran out the bathroom and I ducked behind the air conditioner,” he said. “Just that close. I could’ve been dead. It’s just a little scratch on the top, but I’m OK now.

Tampa police said they’d identify the suspect after next of kin has been notified.

The woman who was stabbed is being treated at a local hospital.