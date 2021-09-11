Two killed in unrelated shootings less than a day apart, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a pair of unrelated homicides that happened less than a day apart, according to a release.

The first incident happened at 2:07 p.m. Friday when officers were called to North 17th Street after shots were heard in the area. The Tampa Police Department said that a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

The following morning, officers were dispatched again at 5:05 a.m. to North 50th Street on another shooting call, according to the release. Police saud a 33-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds lying along the street, and while the victim was taken to a hospital, he died as well.

The TPD release states that while the deaths are not related, neither of them appear to be random acts of violence.

Police ask that if you know what happened in either case, contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.