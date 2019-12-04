Live Now
Two-alarm fire destroys family business

Hillsborough County

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The smoke from the fire at Wild Bill’s furniture and appliance store could be seen for miles.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue received a call about a fire at the business on U.S. 41 in Ruskin around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Fire crews worked for more than 90 minutes to save the building, but could not.

They did manage to prevent a number of U-Haul trucks from catching on fire and kept flames from spreading to other nearby businesses.

On Wednesday, Scott Henderson the owner of the business and the son-in-law of the original owner came to survey the property and clean up what he could.

Henderson says he’s not insured and isn’t sure yet how he and his family will be able to move forward with the property.

Family friend, Juan Ewspinal pitched in to help with the limited clean up on Wednesday and says many people in the community cared about the business and the family that owns it.

“They know about the business, they knew about Bill personally and Sheila and I think that’s why people came to do business here and even rent the U-haul’s from Sheila because of the long term relationships that people had with the family,” said Espinal.

He says Bill, the original owner, helped many in the community and he knows the community.

“They just help a lot of people and families through the community and I just feel like the community wants to give back and support,” said Espinal.

